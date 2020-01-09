Deadly shooting involving older couple ruled homicide

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Coroner's Office is headed to the scene of a shooting where at least one person is dead.

The sheriff's office says it happened on the 3800 block of Wendell Street around 6:25 a.m.

The sheriff's office says an older couple was involved in a dispute, and the husband was shot and killed. It's being ruled a homicide.

Check back with News 12 for the latest information on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.