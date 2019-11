Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019

AIKEN, S. C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- At least one person was shot overnight in Aiken, according to the sheriff's office.

It happened on Weaver Road at Edgefield Highway around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.

One person was shot three times by a suspect wearing a mask. We're told the victim is stable at a hospital.

A suspect remains on the loose.

