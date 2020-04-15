Suspect arrested over gun that boy shot his sister with, deputies say

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Andre Armon Green

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Authorities say they have arrested the person responsible for a handgun that an 8-year-old boy accidentally shot his 2-year-old sister with earlier this week in Evans.

The shooting occurred Monday at a home at 817 Cummings Road where three children were watching TV. While left alone in the watching TV in the living room, the 8-year-old found child discovered a handgun and began playing with it, authorities said. He then accidentally fired the handgun and the 2-year-old child was struck in the abdomen, according to authorities.

The girl was rushed to Augusta University Medical Center.

Columbia County deputies said they were working to identify a male who brought the weapon into the home and left before officers arrived.

On Tuesday, a witness wanted to meet in reference to the shooting, authorities said.

The sheriff’s agency told investigators he was on the scene of the shooting and the gun belonged to his cousin, 24-year-old Andre Armon Green. While this was taking place, Green showed up at the sheriff’s station and gave a statement saying that the firearm did belong to him, the agency said.

Green led officers to the area where he threw it into the woods and a police dog found a magazine first and a compact 9 mm Ruger, authorities said.

He has been charged with tampering with evidence and reckless conduct and has posted a $6,200 bond, according to the agency.

