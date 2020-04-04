Deputies are out patrolling to ensure that no one violates the executive order

Saturday, April 4, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) --You might've noticed roads and parking lots were emptier today.

It's because it's the first full day of Georgia's statewide stay at home order, and it's on sheriffs and deputies to enforce it.

Deputies say they are going to continue to patrol and make sure no one violates of the executive order.

They are trying to limit the exposure of deputies and citizens, and depending on the type of call may lead to a different procedure.

Jennifer Tinsley is the owner of Fields Beauty Supply.

She says after Governor Kemp announced the new executive order, she has definitely seen a change in scenery for downtown Augusta.

"I seen a lot of people last week, but came here early this morning there wasn't anyone around," said Tinsley.

Many deputies are out patrolling to make sure no one is in violation.

Todd Powell'Williams is an Augusta University associate professor, and he says its an effort to decrease the number of cases.

"Officers are using a little more discretion on what kind of things they are concerning themselves with these days," said Powell-Williams.

Richmond County Sheriffs Office says they're trying to handle things that are not active over the phone, this includes things like complaints and reports.

Columbia County Sheriffs Office says there isn't a specific number of times they do patrols,they are just addressing different situations as they observe them.

They say during this pandemic crime has been down, and Powell-Williams says the decrease in the number of residential burglaries may be a reason for the decline.

"Now that most of us are sheltering in place, we are going to be home not only during the day time but also at night," said Powell-Williams.

Though many places are closed, parks are still open for those who want to exercise or get some fresh air as long as you're practicing social distance.