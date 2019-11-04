Deputies are directing traffic at the S. Belair Popeye's. Again.

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Just when you thought it was safe to venture to Popeye's on South Belair Road, we're here to tell you to avoid the area. Again.

Just after Popeye's re-introduced their spicy chicken sandwich, we can report that Columbia County deputies are on scene to direct traffic into the restaurant.

In August, the South Belair restaurant ran out of their allotment of the sandwich fairly quickly.

In fact, Popeye's nationwide experienced similar shortages.

The sandwich was so popular that Popeye's is actually being sued by one patron who was so angry that he was unable to purchase the sandwich.

But, back to South Belair. Avoid the area at this time.

