Deputies: Woman stole purse from daycare parking lot, attempted to use debit card

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A woman is being sought after deputies say she's been stealing purses from people parked in front of a daycare on North Belair Road.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the woman was seen parking next to a car at Small Wonders Daycare on Sept. 13, entering the car, and stealing a purse.

She attempted to do it earlier that morning at Cornerstone Academy on Old Evans Road, deputies say.

But deputies also say the woman tried to use a stolen debit car from one of the cars at an ATM on Columbia Road.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

