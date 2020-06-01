Deputies: Woman shot man because he wouldn't leave her yard

Monday, June 1, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Burke County deputies now say they know exactly what happened in a shooting case early Sunday morning.

Megan Black has now been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Deputies were called out to Zerbee Lane around 12 a.m. Sunday and found the victim had been shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say Black shot the man because she "decided to take action on an individual that wouldn't leave her yard."

Black is currently custody in the Burke County Detention Center.

