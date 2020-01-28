Deputies: Woman, 46, killed dog, assaulted boyfriend

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 46-year-old woman is charged after investigators say she hit her significant other with a shotgun and killed their dog.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Crystal Olliff was charged with simple battery and cruelty to animals following the Sunday incident on Blackberry Lane.

Deputies say they were called to the scene and found the victim with a bleeding cut above his forehead and an intoxicated Olliff lying on the bedroom floor.

Investigators say Olliff told them she had been bitten by her dog and that she and her boyfriend had gotten into an argument over the state of their relationship.

Olliff told deputies the victim had pushed her to the floor, which the victim denied, and the dog attacked her.

Olliff, according to deputies, pulled out a shotgun and hit the victim in the head with it before putting the shotgun away.

It was at that point, deputies say, Olliff went outside and shot the dog four times.

The dog was buried in the backyard, deputies said.

