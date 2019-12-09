Deputies: Video recording of October shooting incident helped identify suspects

Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two men wanted in connection with a shooting back in October are now wanted on several charges, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Aiken County investigators say Dwayne Antonie Wilson, 19, and Richard R. Carroll, Jr., 18, are wanted on warrants charging them with criminal conspiracy and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Deputies responded to a shooting back on Oct. 30 on Bell Drive where a witness told them they spotted three men leaving the area in a black Chevrolet Impala with a passenger firing a gun out of the window.

No one was injured.

However, deputies got a break in the case when they received a video recording of the incident that helped them identify Wilson, Carroll, and a third suspect, Tyree Jerome Madison, Jr., 19.

Madison was arrested on Dec. 4 and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and marijuana possession.

If anyone has any information on this case or the whereabouts of Wilson or Carroll, we ask them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

