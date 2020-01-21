Deputies: Victim shot by man cheating with his girlfriend, second victim accidentally shot at Augusta gas station

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- We're learning more about what happened leading up to a shooting at an Augusta gas station.

Two people were shot on Gordon Highway Sunday near the BP. Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office say one of the victims, Xavier Montague, told them he caught his girlfriend, Kerine Dias, cheating on him with a man named Dion.

Montague confronted the two at the gas station before they drove off in Deon's grey Camaro.

Investigators say Montague remained at the BP and was helping someone jump their car when Deon and another man returned to the gas station and shot at Montague.

The victim ran to Baymont Inn nearby for safety where he realized he had been shot in the pelvis. He called an ambulance to the hotel.

A second victim, Shana Houston, was sitting in her front passenger seat at the BP when she heard shooting. A bullet came through her car door, hitting her in the arm.

When Houston's husband returned to the car from the store, they drove to a nearby Fairfield Inn to call for help.

Three witnesses were inside the store when the incident occurred. They say they heard about six shots fired.

