Deputies: Two 'suspicious' men posing as utility workers

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a pair of suspicious men.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to an incident on Oct. 31 on Ellington Airline Road.

Deputies were told two men wearing safety vests and posing as telephone line installers were going around to homes in the area.

Investigators say the pair’s intent is to “distract/divert” the attention of homeowners to allow them to steal personal property.

The men, deputies said, were spotted driving a white four-door pickup truck.

If you spot them, call the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.