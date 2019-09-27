Deputies: Suspect in custody after shots fired in Waynesboro

Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

WAYNESBORO, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Sheriff’s Office say they’ve taken a suspect into custody after they got a call that shots were fired in Waynesboro.

Officials say Waynesboro Police and Burke County Deputies responded to a report of shots fired near Pilgrim Way. They say they found a car that they believed was connected to the scene. Deputies say no one was hurt in the shooting.

Deputies also say they recovered the gun that was used and took someone into custody.

Deputies say the scene is safe now. Both the Waynesboro Police Department and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating exactly what happened.

