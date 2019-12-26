Deputies: South Carolina man granted bail escapes from jail

FLORENCE, SC (AP) -- Authorities say a man who had just been granted bail when he escaped from a South Carolina jail could face 10 additional years in prison.

Florence County deputies said 21-year-old Bryce Wayne Altman ran out of the jail through a malfunctioning door Sunday, but was recaptured 90 minutes later.

Altman had been arrested two days before on charges of breach of trust, malicious injury to property, second-degree burglary and financial card fraud.

Deputies have now added an escape charge.