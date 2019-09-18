Deputies: Shots fired following armed robbery, suspects on the run

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking into an armed robbery that happened late Tuesday.

According to an incident report filed with the sheriff's office, a woman was meeting with two people at the Apple Valley Park to sell her gun. The meeting was set up via email.

When meeting with the suspects, one of them stayed behind while the other approached the woman when she realized both of them had handguns on them, one pink and one silver.

The woman told deputies she removed the magazine from her gun to show it before one suspect told her to hand it to them and give them any cash she had as well as her cell phone.

The woman told the suspect she didn't have cash and refused to give her cellphone, then the suspect said if she didn't give it to him he would shoot her.

The woman says she got into her car and put it in reverse to back out, then the suspect further away started firing at the back of her car. She says both suspects ran into the woods.

The victim says one of the suspects was 5'11" and the other was a bit taller. One of them had short hair and a pink Gucci bag. The other suspect had longer hair "with twists", according to the report.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (706) 821-1080.

