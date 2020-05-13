Deputies: Paine College public safety officer charged with cocaine possession

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An on-duty Paine College public safety officer was charged with cocaine possession after deputies searched his car.

Antonio Burton was charged after a traffic stop on Tuesday at 9:04 p.m. on Fenwick Street Deputies say they smelled marijuana coming from his car.

Deputies searched the car and found evidence to charge him with possession of cocaine.

Burton was on-duty at the time of the arrest and was wearing his uniform.

Paine College officials have been alerted to Burton's arrest. No word on his employment status.

