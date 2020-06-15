Deputies: Man stole two boxes of facemasks from convenience store

Monday, June 15, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says they're on the lookout for a man who stole facemasks.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect in question walked into the Circle K at 318 N. Belair Road and walked out with two 50-count boxes of disposable facemasks without paying for them.

The incident happened back on June 4 around 1 p.m.

The use of facemasks is on the rise as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip the country.

