Deputies: Man said he stabbed a woman because she was trying to feed him to zombies

Monday, Oct. 28, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- On the weekend before Halloween, you can bet law enforcement agencies across the country are getting ready for plenty of tricks and general revelry.

But it's safe to say the Aiken County Sheriff's Office was not prepared for this incident.

Deputies were called on Oct. 26 in reference to a stabbing. When they arrived at the scene, they were told a man identified as William Berry had stabbed a woman multiple times before running off to Columbia Highway North.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her wounds. No word on her condition.

But the search for Berry soon yielded fruit. He was located a short time later.

When questioned about the incident, Berry reportedly told the deputies he had "poked" someone because they were trying to feed him to zombies and were being mean to him.

The knife was also recovered.

Berry, meanwhile, has since been charged with weapons possession and assault-attempted murder.

