Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An 18-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after a stabbing incident in Columbia County.

It happened at a home on the 2200 block of Jasmine Way, in Grovetown, on Sept. 13th.

Deputies say Roshae Venise McCraw had an argument with a man before she left the room and came back with a knife, slashing the victim's left forearm.

McCraw was taken into custody and charged.

