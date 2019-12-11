Deputies: Man impersonating law enforcement officer pulled over person in McDuffie County

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Deputies in McDuffie County are seeking a person appearing to be impersonating a law enforcement officer.

According to the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office, a dark colored car with a blue light on the dashboard pulled over a car in the area of Mesena Road and Union Church Road on Tuesday morning at 2 a.m.

The man who pulled the car over is described as a "dark complexion white male dressed in all black with some type [of] shiny name tag on his shirt."

The man reportedly spoke to the driver who he pulled over before letting him go.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to contact the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office at 706-595-2040.

