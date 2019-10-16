Deputies: Man charged with sexual conduct with 10-month-old

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Augusta man is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor following an incident with a 10-month-old.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office says Maguael Troy Adams, 18, has been charged.

Deputies say officials became suspicious after the child's niece examined the 10-month-old child.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital and examined.

An arrest warrant went further and said the child had been sexually assaulted "causing visible bruising."

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.