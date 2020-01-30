Deputies: Man, 29, charged after firing shots into home where children live

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man from Santee, SC, is facing charged after deputies say he shot into a home where small children were living.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office arrested Kenneth Moorer, 29, and charged him with four counts of attempted murder, and three counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Deputies were called out to Laquinta Drive Sunday, where a homeowner said a man had shot into her home. She said she didn't want any trouble, and she recognized the suspect as Moorer.

“There were children in this home but that apparently didn’t matter,” the sheriff said. “It matters to me and it matters to the rest of the community, so he’s charged with the maximum charges we can put on him.”

At least nine gunshot holes were found in the home.

Bond was denied for Moorer in court this week.

