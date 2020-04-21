Deputies: Fist fight turns into gun battle as one person is wounded in McDuffie County

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- It was supposed to be a fist fight, according to the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office, but an incident on Scott Drive turned into a shooting.

According to the sheriff's office, Brian Brinson and Mario Clemons had agreed to a fight around 1 a.m. on Scott Drive.

Instead, deputies said, handguns were produced, and a gunfight broke out.

Brinson and Clemons fled the area, but Brinson was located a short time later. Deputies were unable to find Clemons, but he showed up to the sheriff's office Tuesday morning with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his side. He's being treated at University McDuffie Hospital in Thomson.

An investigation is ongoing.

