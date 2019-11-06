Deputies: Employees, patrons find alleged pills in tea at Jimmy John's

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after what appears to be pills were found in a tea container at a restaurant.

Deputies were dispatched to the same Jimmy John's on Agerton Lane just five days apart on Oct. 31 and Nov. 4 after employees and restaurant patrons found pills at the bottom of the tea container.

Both times, employees or patrons said the tea tasted a little off. On the Oct. 31 incident, patrons told employees they would be going to the hospital after they drank the tea.

In the Nov. 4 incident, an employee told deputies he believed the pills in question were ecstasy pills.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.