Deputies: Driver MIA after striking tree

Thursday, Augusta 29, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County emergency personnel are on the scene of a car crash, where in the driver struck a tree.

Crews received a call around 2:20 a.m. that a driver ran into a tree at the intersection of Walton Way and Quail Court. The driver was reportedly entrapped at one point but not on scene by the time deputies arrived.

Investigators are currently searching for the person behind the wheel.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

​