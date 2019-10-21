Deputies: Columbia County man admits to shooting dog with arrow

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Columbia County man is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after deputies said he shot a dog with an arrow.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a woman's dog, a Jack Russell terrier named Zipper, was found dead with an arrow sticking out of him on Sunday.

The man who found the dog's body also said he witnessed someone running over the dog with an ATV. That person, identified as Richard Clayton, lived down the road from where the incident took place.

Deputies reportedly went to interview Clayton, who told them that he had shot Zipper because the dog and two other dogs had been chasing his chickens.

However, Clayton told deputies that he did not run over the dog with an ATV.

The sheriff's office says deputies checked the ATV and found the engine to be warm and there were tire tracks in the yard.

