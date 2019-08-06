Deputies, BOE police investigate alleged threat against high school

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies and the Richmond County BOE Police are investigating an alleged threat against a high school.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators responded to Cross Creek High School after someone sent a text to 911 indicating a possible threat to the school.

The text was sent after school hours.

Officials arrived at the school and found no suspicious activity. Investigators also made contact with the individual who owns the phone from which the text was received.

An investigation revealed there is no reason to believe there is a threat against the school.

However, the district and the sheriff's office will be on scene Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved