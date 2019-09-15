Deputies: Accident involving motorcycle on Riverwatch Parkway

Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County dispatch has confirmed an accident involving a motorcycle and another vehicle tonight.

Officials say the accident happened at the intersection between Riverwatch Parkway and Alexander Drive. Deputies say witnesses tell them a car was driving down Alexander Drive, about to take a left on Riverwatch Parkway, when a motorcycle ran a red light and hit the car.

Deputies are rerouting traffic after closing down Riverwatch Parkway at Alexander Drive as crews work the scene.

Richmond County dispatch say ambulances were sent to the scene. Witnesses tell deputies two people were on the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear if anyone in the car was injured as well.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved

