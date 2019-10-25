Deputies: 500+ grams of meth, over $5K seized in Aiken Co. arrest

Friday, Oct. 25, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A suspicious persons call on Thursday night ended up leading to the seizure of almost 550 grams of crystal meth.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, Michael Gallman is charged with trafficking in meth -- 400 grams or more.

Deputies were called to Windsor Road and Surrey Race Road and found Gallman who was attempting to push a motorcycle and carrying a backpack.

Deputies say they searched Gallman and found 546 grams of meth and $5,509 in cash.

Gallman is also on a pending hold for the Columbia Police Department for other charges.

