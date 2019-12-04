Deputies: 3-year-old missing persons case closed after missing man found working at local business

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 3-year-old missing persons case came to a close Wednesday after investigators found a teen who went missing when he was 16.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says Jeremy Summerall went missing back on Nov. 30, 2016.

Summerall's information was placed into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children where it stayed until recently.

Deputies eventually located Summerall in good condition working at a local business in Evans, Georgia.

No word on where he had been for the past three years.

