Monday, April 13, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County deputies are rushing to the scene where a child has been shot.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a 2-year-old child was shot in the abdomen at home on Cummings Road.

Details remain extremely limited at this point.

More on this story as it develops.

