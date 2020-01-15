Deputies: 16-year-old dead, another teen injured in crash after stealing car, speeding

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

TALIAFERRO COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A teenager is dead and an 18-year-old passenger is injured after their car was found crashed in Taliaferro County Friday night.

The car was found crashed on I-20 near exit 148. Officials say it appeared the driver had gotten off the interstate, then got back on driving the wrong direction.

The car went into the median, hit a culvert, then went airborne into an embankment.

16-year-old Jamari Thompson, from Atlanta, was driving the car. He died on the scene. The 18-year-old passenger was thrown from the car but survived.

A Taliaferro County deputy says they saw the car earlier in the night and pursued it. The deputy says they believed the car may have been stolen and the driver was speeding.

The car took off during the chase and the deputy didn't continue the chase.

We now know the car was stolen from a fitness center in Horry County, South Carolina.

Both people in the car were wearing seatbelts, deputies say.

