Depot development dead but SPLOST 8 dollars could revive it

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

(News 12 at 11)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)— Depot development is dead but SPLOST 8 dollars could help bring it back to life. Commissioners met for a work session to discuss ideas for potential Augusta projects, a parking deck was one of them.

The old train depot downtown on Reynolds Street was supposed to be a $93 million mixed-use project but the plan fell through because the city never solidified its required parking plan for the nearby business Unisys.

The city must come up with 500 parking spaces for the business because it’d lose spaces if the depot were to be developed.

Today, in a SPLOST 8 work session, leaders talked about using $20 million in SPLOST money to build a downtown parking deck. This could solve future depot development problems and aid with downtown parking congestion as a whole.

“We’re still early on in conversations with that.” Commissioner Brandon Garrett told News 12 he’s hopeful about it. “There’s been conversations also taking place [with] other downtown entities wanting to partner with the city to do a joint venture on a parking deck so that would be even better.”

Commissioners are looking to prioritize the parking deck on their wishlist of

projects. Ultimately, the city has to narrow down it’s already over budget list because Augusta will only receive roughly $250 million in state and federal money for the next round of SPLOST.

The city will work throughout the next few months during SPLOST sessions on potential plans.