Department of Juvenile Justice hosts job fair Thursday

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Department of Juvenile Justice is looking for new employees in Richmond County.

The DJJ is looking to fill positions at their youth development facilities in Augusta, and they're holding a job fair Thursday at the May Park Community Center.

the job fair will begin at 10 a.m. and run through 2 p.m. at the location on 4th Street.

There will be on-site interviews for several full-time positions, including juvenile correctional officers, teachers, recreational instructors, food service workers, custodians, vocational instructors, and behavioral health professionals.

Candidates should dress for an interview and bring a resume, valid driver's license, and proof of a high school diploma or GED.

