Dental College of Georgia makes more testing possible by 3D printing swabs

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

News 12 NBC 26

AUGUSTA, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Kemp gave some recognition to those helping fight COVID-19 at AU during a news conference on Monday.

A team at the Dental College of Georgia is taking on the task of 3D printing 5,000 testing swabs a day. Gov. Kemp requested the action, and they are working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to make it happen.

"Once we saw this opportunity, you know, us as a college were just wanting to help," Dr. Jeffrey James said.

Dr. James and his team of nine residents at the Dental College of Georgia use 3D printing almost every day. For them, using their skills was a natural way to offer their help to those on the frontlines.

"We had the hardware," Dr. James said. "We had the know-how, and most importantly we had the software to actually manipulate the file redesigning.”

Several weeks ago, they took a free file design of a testing swab and tweaked it themselves in their software. Then, they put their dental printers to work.

“Once we get to a certain point, the idea is we want to share this with everyone else cause it’s going to be a national problem here," Dr. James said.

As previously mentioned, the state is asking them to make 5,000 swabs a day, which is a big order to fill. It's a small team with three people each shift, but they are saving lives.

“At the end of the day, the only thing that we think can keep us safe on a short-term is testing," Dr. James said.

Dr. James says 3D printed tests are just a short-term solution for now. But, it's a short-term solution that will tell us how to respond in the future. The data will direct the response.

"This is only just a small spot. We are helping the state get over a little hump here," he said.

The college has been working on this project for weeks. The swabs will be eventually sterilized and put into single packs. They're being shipped out to frontline providers and to the National Guard across the state. ​