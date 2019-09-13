Denmark is in trouble with the state again due to water issues

Friday, Sept. 13, 2019

News 12 at 6 O'Clock/NBC at 7

Source: MGN Online

DENMARK, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The small town of Denmark is in trouble with the state yet again.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued another consent order against the town for violating the state’s safe drinking water act.

DHEC approved the consent order against Denmark on Thursday. They found the violations this summer.

The order gave the public water system an unsatisfactory grade for not doing annual testing at several locations including Denmark-Olar Middle School.

The state also wrote the town up for not submitting plans to address prior deficiencies. We've reported on those deficiencies last year.

Our I-Team also reported on a non-EPA approved chemical being in the town's drinking water. Citizens filed two class action lawsuits against the town because of it.

Denmark water problems began more than a decade ago when people first started to complain about the water.

The state fined Denmark $4,000 and gave the town 180 days to correct its deficiencies.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved