Democrats unload on Sanders in likely debate preview

Sen. Bernie Sanders is facing an unprecedented assault from his Democratic rivals as the party’s turbulent nomination fight threatens to explode on the debate stage.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during First in the South Dinner, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

No fewer than three Sanders rivals unleashed paid attack ads against the Vermont senator for the first time on the eve of Tuesday night’s debate in Charleston, South Carolina.

And several outside groups traditionally aligned with Democrats worked to undermine Sanders’ standing with key constituencies.

The new wave of infighting came just hours before seven Democrats were set to meet in South Carolina for the party’s 10th and perhaps most consequential debate of the 2020 primary season.

The debate, which is just ahead of Saturday’s South Carolina primary, finds Sanders in the enviable position of front-runner.

That’s alarming among those in the party who see Sanders as too liberal to defeat President Donald Trump.

Also at play in Tuesday night’s debate is Mike Bloomberg’s status as the preferred punching bag for his rivals for the nomination.

While Bloomberg took the brunt of criticism in last week’s debate, the other candidates might well turn their attention to criticizing Sanders as he threatens to overwhelm the race with another victory before the all-important Super Tuesday primaries of March 3.

‘Why would I get out?’: Democrats brush off calls to quit

Bernie Sanders’ ascendance in the Democratic presidential primary has brought louder calls for some of his rivals to drop out of the race.

The argument is that centrists need to consolidate their support behind a single candidate if they want to ensure the party doesn’t nominate a democratic socialist, that someone needs to take one for the team.

But so far those candidates’ resounding answer has been “no way.”

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said during a stop in Arkansas the day after she came in sixth in Nevada that dropping out was “not even a close call” for her.

Generational split among SC black voters could hurt Biden

African Americans in South Carolina are divided over their choice for Saturday’s Democratic presidential primary.

Many older African Americans are casting their lot with former Vice President Joe Biden, but they aren’t totally unified in their support.

College students seem to be inclined to fall in behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, but they’re not quite unanimous either.

The generational split among black voters in South Carolina parallels the divide seen among whites and Latinos in early contests, with Sanders polling stronger among younger voters.

