Democratic candidates criss-cross South Carolina ahead of Saturday's primary

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - Five of the seven active candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president are in South Carolina Wednesday to shore up support ahead of Saturday's primary.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is expected to appear at a rally in North Charleston starting at 11:30 a.m. and another rally at 3 p.m. in Myrtle Beach.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is also holding a meet and greet event in Charleston at 12 p.m.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is expected to appear alongside singer John Legend at two events in Orangeburg and Charleston at 12:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., respectively.

Billionaire Tom Steyer is holding two meet and greets at 1 p.m. in Georgetown and another in Myrtle Beach at 6:30 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will hold a community event at 2:15 p.m. in Georgetown.

