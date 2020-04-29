'Demand has exceeded the supply': Plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients needed

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several of our local hospitals are ramping up efforts to use plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat the virus.

The American Red Cross and the Shepeard Community Blood Center are doing their part as the need for donations is growing faster than they can keep up with.

Hope Moorer is recovering from COVID-19, and she drove two hours to donate her plasma.

"If I could help anyone else with this virus, I wanted to. It was a horrible virus," Moorer said. "Not being able to breathe, I mean, that was the worst part. I wasn’t even bad enough to be in the hospital.”

But, her donation could be lifesaving to those who are battling it.

"The demand has exceeded the supply because the sick people are running ahead of the people that are recovering," Dr. Baia Lasky said.

Dr. Lasky is the medical director of the American Red Cross in Georgia, and she says they've only received a few plasma donations across the state.

Their main problem: they're waiting on many to recover.

"Initially, they had to be confirmed positive. Now, that we’ve implemented antibody testing that has opened up our donor pool tremendously," Dr. Lasky said.

Eligibility is still difficult to manage, as the FDA has many requirements.

Hope Moorer registered with the Red Cross, but the Shepeard Community Blood Center let her donate first.

14 donors have given their plasma to local hospitals already through their program.

"What better gift than to give someone a chance at a longer life," Moorer said.

And although it's been a challenge, the Red Cross nationwide is registering hundreds a day.

"This is a very acute situation, and there are no other treatments. While it is still investigational, there’s still a lot of promise," Dr. Lasky said.

Each bag of plasma equals a hope for recovery.

The Red Cross is asking anyone who may be eligible to go ahead and register here.

There is also a waiting list at the Shepeard Community Blood Center. You can find that information here.

