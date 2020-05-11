Delta is suspending its flights to these airports

Monday, May 11, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Fliers out of Augusta Regional Airport could have fewer options as the region’s main carrier pulls out of several airports amid a travel slump due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the local airport isn’t one of the ones the airline is exiting.

Although the airline won’t be serving certain airports anymore, it’s not leaving those metro areas unserved, as it will continue to fly into other airports in the same markets.

MORE | Why Augusta airport is optimistic for a post-COVID-19 travel

The airline framed the exits as a temporary consolidation beginning May 13, saying it will also minimize employees’ risk of exposure to coronavirus.

Here’s a look at the airports Delta will exit, along with the nearest Delta-served airport in parentheses:

• Chicago Midway International Airport (Chicago O’Hare International Airport)

• Oakland International Airport (San Francisco International Airport)

• Hollywood Burbank Airport (Los Angeles International Airport)

• Long Beach Airport (Los Angeles International Airport)

• T.F. Green International Airport (Logan International Airport)

• Westchester County Airport (LaGuardia Airport)

• Stewart International Airport (John F. Kennedy International Airport)

• Akron-Canton Airport (Cleveland Hopkins International Airport)

• Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (Logan International Airport)

• Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (Norfolk International Airport)

Delta also will temporarily suspend service to Saskatoon International Airport.

The suspensions will be in place until at least September 2020. Delta will re-accommodate customers whose travel is impacted.

Delta has announced an 85% reduction in its second-quarter schedule, which include reductions of 80% of U.S. domestic capacity and 90% internationally.

Delta is looking at other opportunities to take similar measures in additional markets. Late last month, Delta filed a request with the U.S. Department of Transportation to consolidate operations in another nine cities served by multiple airports. That request is still under review.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

