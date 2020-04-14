'Delivering help and hope, just not the hugs': Red Cross plans to assist after heavy storms

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- As if coronavirus wasn’t enough, Monday’s storms reminded residents that disasters don’t stop for anything. But the American Red Cross is hoping to make the damage from those storms a little easier to handle, both physically and emotionally.

"We had like a 2-by-6 go in the back door, a tree goes into another back door, and then, of course, we lost part of the roof of the bedroom," Jean Hartzog said.

Hartzog’s home was destroyed in Monday’s storm. But she still considers herself lucky.

"We live in the country and we have neighbors," Hartzog said. "Even the mayor of our little city here in Hilda - our town in Hilda - even he is out here helping us out."

But not everyone has that help. Hundreds of people have been affected across the South -- that’s where the American Red Cross comes in.

"In normal disaster times, we would look at opening, what we call a congregate-care shelter," Susan Everitt of the American Red Cross said.

Of course, shelters in the past have been held in gymnasiums and churches, but those spaces don’t meet social distancing requirements. So the Red Cross put about 20 people displaced by Monday’s storms in hotel rooms.

"Of course that is a much greater cost to us, but it’s the only way that we feel that we can keep everyone safe," Everitt said.

In fact, the nonprofit told News 12 “since March 13, costs have increased around 76 percent for home fire victims staying in hotels instead of shelters."

It’s what Everitt calls -- a double whammy.

"Of course the economy is taking a huge hit, so that means a lot of our long-term, long-standing donors are also taking a hit and are unable to either fulfill pledges they’ve already made to non-profits or to increase the help to the nonprofits with the added expenses we’re having," she said.

As the economy plummets -- COVID-19 spreads -- and as disasters continue -- the Red Cross and other emergency agencies won't stop helping.

They'll just adapt.

"One of the things at the Red Cross, is that we always say is we deliver hope, help, and hugs. Well, we can still deliver the hope and the help, just not the hugs," Everitt said.

The Red Cross also told News 12 they are already planning ahead to hurricane season, which lasts from June to November.

They say if COVID-19 is still going on during a large-scale storm, they will start looking into working with local universities to use dorm rooms as shelters.

