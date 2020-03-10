Defense Department identifies U.S. Marines killed by ISIS in Iraq

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

BAGHDAD (KWTX) -- The Defense Department on Tuesday identified the two U.S. Marines killed by "enemy forces" while advising and accompanying Iraqi security forces.

Defense officials identified the two men as Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo, 34, of Simi Valley, California; and Capt. Moises A. Navas, 34, from Germantown, Maryland.

The marines were killed during a mission to eliminate an Islamic State stronghold in a mountainous area of north-central Iraq.

A senior Iraqi official who spoke to the Associated Press said a joint mission between Iraq's counter-terrorism forces and U.S.-led coalition forces south of Makhmour in northern Iraq came under attack from ISIS militants.

Both Marines were assigned to 2nd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

The battalion's Commanding Officer, Col. John Lynch offered his condolences to Gunnery Sgt. Pongo and Capt. Navas' families.

"The loss of these two incredible individuals is being felt across our organization, but it cannot compare to the loss that their families and teammates are experiencing," Col. Lynch said in a statement.

"Both men epitomize what it means to be a Marine Raider. They were intelligent, courageous, and loyal. They were dedicated leaders, true professionals in their craft, and willing to go above and beyond for the mission and their team."

