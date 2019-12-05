Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and more bringing ‘The Stadium Tour’ to Charlotte in 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts are bringing their star-studded tour to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte in the summer of 2020.

According to Live Nation, the iconic and celebrated rock legends will hit the road together next summer for a co-headlining tour that will be held in America’s biggest stadiums. The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will hit select cities in the United States.

Produced by Live Nation, the summer tour was announced Wednesday at SiriusXM’s Hollywood Studios live on the Volume Channel 106.

IT’S OFFICIAL 💥 we’re hitting the road with @MotleyCrue and special guests @Poison and @JoanJett next summer for a tour SO MASSIVE that it could only be held in America’s biggest stadiums.



Visit https://t.co/ZYjhEkG1YT for full info and dates. pic.twitter.com/0GJXdBcfsS — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) December 4, 2019

The superstar lineup will play Bank of America Stadium Charlotte on Saturday, July 11. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.com, check local listings for details.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.