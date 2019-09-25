Decision on new RCSO precinct pushed to next week's commission

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office's new precinct is on hold until next week's commission.

It’s proposed to for the National Hills area, but some people say the precinct isn’t needed there.

The precinct would house about 40 deputies to fight crime in that area, but when looking at the numbers, crime is relatively low.

However, some neighbors do worry about it, like Ruth Reddy, who’s lived in National Hills for 20 years.

"We're older and all and we need protection too," Reddy said.

Tom Weidmier, who also lives in the neighborhood, said his home was broken into once, and someone stole a lot of his property.

"Shotguns, silver dollars, my wife's jewelry, television sets,” Weidmier said.

However, he said that happened 15 years ago.

"We had a few break-ins and car accidents, you know, speeding in the neighborhood and stuff, but it's very quiet now," Weidmier said.

From July to until now, there were mostly traffic incidents, alarms, and neighborhood nuisances.

When it comes to crimes involving weapons or assaults, police responded about a dozen times for each.

When you look at property damage, there have been about three dozen calls to sheriff's office, which are all relatively low numbers compared to other areas across Augusta.

"Yes I think that areas that need that protection should be offered it, it should be there,” Reddy said. “But I don’t exclude our area either because one never knows when something is going to happen.”

Property records show that WSQ LLC owns the spot that would house the new precinct, which is the same company reportedly affiliated with the Augusta Nationals.

Meanwhile, the sheriff's office has not confirmed who offered them the $1 per-year-lease.

Commissioners asked why not get a precinct elsewhere, but the sheriff said this is the only one being offered basically for free.

If commission approves the deal, they'd still have to spend $100,000 on equipment.

