December 26 expected to be one of the busiest days for returns

Thursday, December 26, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's one of the busiest days of the year for returns. Every retail and online store has its own policy when it comes to returns and exchanges, so be to check out the fine print before you head to the store.

There's a lot of people returning gifts the day after Christmas. In fact, a study done by Oracle, a computer tech company, shows 77% of people plan to return some of their Christmas gifts. 20% said they would return more than half.

"December 26th, the day after Christmas, is one of the top 5 busiest days at our mall," said Amy Dalton, General Manager of the Augusta Mall.

Dalton says even though they'll see major crowds, they'll be ready.

"We just make sure we staff up with more housekeeping, we ensure that we have greater security presence, strategize for that as well as try to make sure that all our traffic needs are being met," she said.

Since this year was a record-breaking holiday shopping year, another study shows the number of returns might be record-breaking, too. We're talking $41.6 million in online returns.

But, Dalton says she doesn't think stores should be worried.

"If you are a savvy shopper, you might do a return, but you're going to find items at an extremely reduced price because [the stores] are looking to reduce their inventory to stock up for 2020," she said.

