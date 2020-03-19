Death of Emory patient pushes Georgia virus death toll to 4

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's death toll from COVID-19 has risen to four as all state lawmakers have been sent into self-quarantine and the city of Atlanta orders bars and dine-in restaurants closed.

The most recent death was announced late Wednesday by Emory Healthcare. The health system said in a statement that the patient died despite heroic efforts of medical staff.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says bars and other venues must close at the end of the day Thursday and restaurants can only offer takeout and delivery meals.

Officials hired crews to sanitize the state capitol after state Sen. Brandon Beach tested positive for the coronavirus.

