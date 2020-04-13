Deans Bridge Road repaving could bring delayed for drivers

Monday, April 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Work is moving forward to repave Deans Bridge Road from Gordon Highway to Olive Road.

Reeves Construction moved in today on the 1.14-mile project awarded for $676,000 in 2019.

Drivers can expect daily lane closures as needed before the project is completed with a projected date of May 31.

The stretch of roadway has an average daily traffic count of nearly 23,000 and is due for major rehabilitation, the Georgia Department of Transportation said.

