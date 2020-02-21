Deadly Waynesboro fire cause 'undetermined', but space heaters present

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A cause of a deadly Waynesboro fire has been ruled undetermined.

A man was killed in the fire on Burton Street on Wednesday.

The Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, John F. King, said there were two space heaters present at the scene.

“Though they cannot be directly linked to starting the fire, two space heaters were found in the bedroom in which the fire started. At this time, the GBI Crime Lab is in the process of identifying the victim.”

The fire unit is working the investigation alongside the Burke County Sheriff's Office, the Waynesboro Fire Department, and the Waynesboro Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.