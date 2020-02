Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

WAYNESBORO, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Coroner's Office has been called to a home on Burton Street in Waynesboro.

Firefighters were called to the building around 5:30 p.m. They have shut down Burton and Blakeney Streets as they battle the flames.

The Coroner's Office is on the scene, meaning at least one person has died. The names of anyone involved have not been released.

The investigation is still ongoing.