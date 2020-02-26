Daylight Saving Time 2020: Clocks will ‘spring forward’ on March 8

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Get ready to “spring forward.”

In less than two weeks, Daylight Saving Time will begin for 2020. At 2 a.m. on March 8, clocks will move forward an hour to 3 a.m.

Sleep will be lost, but the daylight hours will increase. Firefighters also use this an opportunity to remind residents to change the batteries in their smoke detectors.

Daylight Saving Time is set to expire on Nov. 1, 2020, when the clocks will move back an hour.

In recent years, many states have worked to pass legislation to make daylight saving time permanent.

In January, such a bill was passed by the South Carolina House and Senate and was sent to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk for his signature.

Even if it’s signed into law, it will not automatically make the change permanent. The U.S. Congress still has to give states the ability to make that change.

