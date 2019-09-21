"This is not a group that you want to be in." Loved ones remember murder victims

Saturday, September 21, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Dozens of people gathered in May Park in Augusta for Day of Remembrance hosted by the Angel Hearts support group on Saturday.

It was a somber afternoon, as it was a reminder of loved ones who have been killed, but it was also a chance to support and remember.

"I still sometimes cry a little bit because I miss him," said Sherry McMillan. "I know I'll never be able to hug him again or see that smile on his face."

McMillan lost her son, David, on May 18, 2013 at the age of 31. She said she remembers the day like it was yesterday. They were supposed to go shopping after Sherry got out of a meeting.

"When I called him on my way to the meeting, he didn't answer," she said. "I just left him a message and said 'Alright now, I know you've seen my call. You better get on up so you can get to moving.'"

She had no idea her son was already gone.

Saturday, McMillan spoke at the Day of Remembrance event hosted by Angel Hearts Support Group. She shared her son's story, and encouraged everyone in the room to keep the faith. After she spoke, everyone applauded and reflected on their own losses.

"This is not a group that you want to be in," said Von Daniels, the founder of Angel Hearts. "It's not one of those self-help groups you sign up for. It's one of those groups that you're in without your approval."

Daniels became a part of that group on March 7, 2007.

"My son was on his way to work," she recalled. "He picked up two boys at a gas station and the guy in the back seat shot in him the head."

Daniels started the Day of Remembrance in Augusta in 2014. She said she's seen it grow since the first year, and the community is very supportive of one another.

On Saturday, loved ones of murder victims prayed, sang and released balloons in memory of those they have lost.

If you have lost someone and are looking for a sense of support, the Angel Hearts Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

